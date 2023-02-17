LATHROP – The newest school campus to come to the River Islands community, EPIC Academy, was officially dedicated during a ceremony in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Local officials and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the school that is home to more than 500 students. The multi-acre site consists of 63,832-square-feet of classroom space for grades TK through seventh, as well as a ninth-grade wing for the River Islands High School students.
“This new school reflects a community partnership,” said Banta Unified School District Superintendent Rechelle Pearlman. “It is a partnership between students, parents, teachers, community members, administrators, a developer, and local government. This partnership reveals a community that cares deeply about education and is interested in providing the best opportunity for its students available.”
Attendees were treated to a video of the campus from its beginning when officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking to its various phases of construction before opening last August.
During her opening statement, the president of River Islands Development and president of River Islands Academies school board, Susan Dell’Osso, introduced the numerous dignitaries at the ceremony. Those in attendance included members of city government, public safety and construction officials.
Banta Unified School District Board of Trustees President Doug Diestler told the gathering that they were building for a better tomorrow and called the teaching staff heroes. He said he expected to see epic things coming out of EPIC Academy in the future.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to open two schools in the same year on the same campus,” said River Islands Academies Executive Director Brenda Scholl.
After the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the campus lead by members of the River Islands High School leadership team. The tour included the library/computer lab, classrooms, Discovery Center and the high school career technical education department.
• Denise Ellen Rizzo is the Public Relations Consultant for Banta Unified School District. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.