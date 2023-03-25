Epic court battle would shape Tracy court

A major Tracy political battle involving a number of Tracyites active in two opposing camps erupted 50 years ago, after James T. “Jim” Bell, a former Tracy police officer, was elected judge of the Tracy Judicial District in the November 1972 general election.
To be judge of a judicial district did not require the incumbent to be an attorney, and Bell was deputy constable of the Tracy Judicial District when he defeated incumbent Judge Art Affonso, also a non- attorney, in the election.
The political battle continued soon after Jim’s election. Bell’s opponents felt it was time that the growing city of Tracy had a court with an attorney on the bench. The only way to assure that took place was to move the Tracy Judicial District territory into an enlarged south county municipal court district known officially as the Manteca-Ripon-Escalon-Tracy Municipal Court. If that took place, as Bell’s opponents wished, Bell would have to resign his newly won position as judge of the eliminated Tracy Judicial District, since municipal court judges were required to be attorneys.
The first step toward making the Tracy court a division of the south county court was to have the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors adopt a resolution calling for the formation of an enlarged municipal court in the south county that included the Tracy area, labeled the Western Division of the municipal court.
Tracyite Frank Hoyt, county supervisor representing the south county, did not seek re-election in the November 1972 election but continued in the position until the first week in January 1973, when his successor would take office.
Bell’s opponents, headed by Tracy Mayor Dick Hastie, wanted the supervisors’ resolution approved by then. Suddenly both sides leveled their sights on Hoyt, who held the key vote on the resolution creating the enlarged south county muni court. The onetime World War I Doughboy didn’t budge from his support of the court resolution, and despite heavy pressure from Bell supporters, the measure passed.
About this time, Bell’s supporters completed rounding up signatures from 3,000 voters on a petition calling for the judge of the Western (Tracy) division of the enlarged south county muni court to be elected only by voters in what had been the Tracy Judicial District and not those residing in the full muni-court district.
Superior Court Judge Bill Dozier, one of the famed super-achieving Stockton Dozier twins, held a hearing on the petition and ruled against it. Dozier pointed out that a state- mandated requirement that there be at least a population of 40,000 to support creation of a separate division of a municipal court district.
He said the Tracy area, which would be the Western Division of the enlarged muni-court district, had a population far less than that requirement and ordered the voting for judges of both the Western Division (Tracy) and the Eastern Division (Manteca Ripon and Escalon) be in the full municipal court district. Bell, through attorney Clarence Knudsen, contended the judge of the Western Division should be elected by voters from that division only. Robley George, counsel for the board of supervisors, countered the election of judges should include the whole south county area, since defendants could be tried in either division of the full district court, he said. Bell had submitted a petition with some 3,000 signatures of registered voters in the Tracy area where the majority voters opposed the formation of a municipal court.
Judge Dozier, however, agreed with the county clerk’s contention that the petition contained much fewer than the 3,000 signatures Bell’s attorney claimed were registered voters in the Tracy area.
On March 16, 1973, Dozier handed down his decision that ordered the new south county municipal court district to become operational April 1, 1973. The second judge appointed to the position before that date would be an attorney.
Bell told the Press reporter the next day that he had no plans to appeal the Judge Dozier’s ruling.
“I’m tired of fighting it,” he said. “If they wanted it that bad, they can have it.”
The “they” were the people who wanted an attorney to be the Western (Tracy) Division judge of the new south county municipal court. By backing creation of the south county municipal court district, they had made sure the new judge would indeed be an attorney.
Bell told the Tracy Press reporter that he didn’t believe any attorney would be interested in filling the position of Western Division Judge.
But Frank Grande, a Tracy attorney with experience as a public defender, announced he would accept the position and was appointed a judge of the south county municipal court by Gov. Ronald Reagan.
After his position as judge of what had been the Tracy Judicial District was eliminated, Bell was given the opportunity to become chief clerk of the Western Division of the south county municipal court. Bell took the job, but without any experience as a court clerk, depended on Lina Longmire, veteran clerk of the court, to take charge of the court’s day-to-day operations.
It wasn’t long before Grande and other municipal court judges in the county were elevated to be superior court judges in an effort to streamline functions of the county court system.
The outcome was that the new south county municipal court, which prevented Jim Bell from serving as a judge, was within a few years, like the Tracy Judicial District, also history.
