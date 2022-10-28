Editor,
After several years of failure to address violent crime, homelessness and outdated roads, Tracy’s protectors of the status-quo are clearly shaken. Tracy’s residents finally have a good option on the ballot that will put them first over the special interests that run this town: the Three E’s. Eleassia Davis for mayor, Alice English and Dan Evans for city council.
By my calculations over $100,000 in slanderous smear campaigns have been sent via mail to residents over the span of a few weeks. The target of these scare tactics has been The Three E’s- English, Evans and Eleassia. According to published campaign disclosures available on the city’s website, they are the candidates that refused huge campaign contributions from the big developers.
For me, this tells me what I need to know. These three candidates spend their time with Tracy’s residents, donating their time to good causes, sitting on non-profit boards and commissions and speaking out for our community. They have the experience and desire to make the positive change we need in Tracy.
Please vote for The Three E’s.
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
