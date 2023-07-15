Evelyn Costa was a pacemaker for women

Evelyn Costa, for whom Mountain House’s newest elementary school is named, set an example for women to be actively involved in elective politics, including as a candidate for public office.
She served three 4-year terms as a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, and during her 12-year tenure in office was the first woman to serve as chair of the board.
She believed strongly that women should be active, not only in politics but also in business board rooms and other roles of decision-making importance.
A life-long Tracy area resident, Evelyn was the daughter of Manuel F. and Olympia Furtado and grew up on the family’s dairy farm, first in the Banta area and later west of Tracy on property that now is a part of Mountain House.
Her father was a long-time leader of dairymen in Northern California, holding a number of positions in dairy associations while also serving as president of a statewide Portuguese-American society.
Evelyn graduated from Tracy High School in 1944. She and Manuel J. Costa were married in 1950 and lived on their family farm between Tracy and Byron before moving to Tracy in the 1970s.
She was active in the Farm Bureaus of San Joaquin and Alameda counties and began her involvement in politics in 1960 when she became active in California Republican Women. In 1976 and 1984, she was a delegate to the Republican national conventions.
Her political involvement reached another level in the 1970s when she became administrative assistant to San Joaquin County Supervisor Adrian Fondse of Ripon. Later, she was a field representative for Rep. Norm Shumway (R-Stockton). Both of those assignments led to her running for San Joaquin County supervisor in 1980. She won the election to represent the Fifth District in the south county and was elected to two more four-year terms.
Anyone who had contact with Evelyn in those years recalls how loyal she was in her Republican beliefs while being straight-forward and able to work effectively with those of a number of political views.
Before and after retiring as a supervisor, she was involved in the public arena. She was appointed by Gov. George Deukmejian to the California Commission of Aging and also served twice on the state policy committee to disburse Clean Water Act grants.
She served on the San Joaquin County Mental Health Advisory Board, the board of the county Emergency Medical Services Agency and the County Supervisors Association Health and Welfare Committee.
Evelyn was one of the founding members of California Women for Agriculture and was inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of fame. The auditorium in the San Joaquin County Agricultural Center is named for her.
She was the first woman member of the Yosemite Club in Stockton and first president of the Tracy High Alumni Club. In 1998, Evelyn Costa Park was dedicated in south Tracy.
Evelyn died in November 2011 at the age of 85, shortly after her husband died. Her dedication in showing the way for women to be involved in public life will be her continuing legacy for years to come. Evelyn Costa Elementary School provides a visible reminder of that rich legacy.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
