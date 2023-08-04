The 40th anniversary of National Night Out was celebrated in Tracy with events big and small organized around town so that folks could meet with their neighbors and make a statement about the strength of their individual communities.
To kick off the evening, Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras reminded a roomful of officers, volunteers and city staff members at Tracy City Hall of why the National Night Out program was started 40 years ago: Every year thousands of communities host the high-profile event, which brings neighbors together as a deterrent to crime, and sends the message that neighbors are looking out for each other.
“It embodies the meaning of community, safety, and more importantly, neighborhood camaraderie. This is one of the few nights when neighbors get to go out, meet their neighbors, kids get to see their friends and they get to mingle and get to know one another,” Contreras said.
Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington added that law enforcement agencies value the opportunity to meet the people in communities they serve.
“This is our flagship community engagement program. It’s like the Super Bowl of community engagement for the Tracy Police Department, and many departments for that matter,” Millington said.
“I think we have every unit represented here in our department, which is a great showing for the 19 parties that we have to attend tonight.”
Crime Prevention Specialist Cherise Acosta organized five caravans that included representatives from each of the police department’s different divisions, plus volunteers from the VIPS and Explorer programs. The Tracy City Council and senior members of city staff joined the caravans, eventually making their way to all 19 of the events around town during the course of the evening.
One of the busiest events was on Beverly Place at the Tracy Family Resource Center, with next-door neighbor Verbo Tracy church involved in the event. Food trucks, vendors and raffles drew people in to the party atmosphere, and once there they found that the hosts offered a lot more.
“For us it’s a neighborhood event, obviously, to get people to meet each other, through the church and with us,” said David Eveler, Community Development Manager for Community Partnership for Families, which runs Tracy Family Resource Center. “Also it’s a resource fair. We have different non-profits coming in.”
“It works for us because we need people to know who we are. When we throw these events people find us and figure out who we are and what we do. In fact, it goes to our community confidence. In a nutshell, our reach goes much further than Tracy. We have people from Stockton call us because people referred them. ‘You need to go to this place because they will help you.’ That kind of shocked me. It’s a great reputation to have, and I thank God for that.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
