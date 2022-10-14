Editor,
Democratic Rep. Josh Harder has waged a $7 million political campaign of deception and frankly, dishonesty, against Tom Patti.
Let’s start with Harder’s signs that state he’s “putting the Valley first.” My first question: Mr. Harder, can you give me one example when you have bucked the national Democratic Party or Nancy Pelosi to put the Valley’s interests first? I’ve watched you; you haven’t done it once. You put yourself and your party first.
I’ve seen your ads accusing Patti of backing hiking the gas tax. To the best of my knowledge, county supervisors (like Patti) can’t vote to raise the gas tax, although state legislators and members of Congress can.
The head of your Democratic Party (Joe Biden) has waged a vicious federal government war against the oil and gas industry.
He cancelled the Keystone pipeline to transport hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day to the U.S; severely restricted oil leases on federal lands; has supported people who wanted to stop the oil industry from having investment money, stopped drilling in parts of Alaska and has made a dozen other anti-oil industry actions. He and you, Mr. Harder, bear a heavy responsibility for our higher gas prices.
Secondly, why haven’t you opposed Biden’s anti-oil industry actions?
Oh, and one other thing: more than 100,000 Americans die every year from fentanyl overdoses. Last week, you and 219 other House Democrats blocked consideration of a bill to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances on schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. Such a change would have made it permanently illegal to sell fentanyl-related substances.
Why didn’t you support making it illegal to sell fentanyl-related substances that kill more than 100,000 Americans each year?
As “I Love Lucy’s Ricky Ricardo used to say, “You’ve got a lot of explaining to do.”
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
