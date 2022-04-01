The 30th Annual Expression! Exhibition opened at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Grand Galleries on Saturday featuring 123 artworks from 64 different artists in drawing, glass, mixed-media, painting, photography, and sculpture.
The show, presented by the Grand and the Tracy Art League opened with an opening reception for artists and the public on Saturday where awards were announced for the juried exhibition with Shane Burke’s colored pencil drawing “Leo’ receiving Best of Show honors.
The exhibition will be on display in the GWF Energy, Souza Family Foundation and South Galleries through May 28.
A Gallery Talk with some of the featured artists will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 23.
A 20-minute video tour of the exhibition will be shown to Tracy Unified School District students in place of the annual tours that were cancelled because of the pandemic.
Expressions! 2022 awards
Best in Show,
“Leo,” Shane Burke
Gold Awards
"Self-Portrait,” Don Hall
"Secrets,” Jeff Ishikawa
"Winter's Retreat,” Robyn Leimer
"Untitled Sculpture,” Jill HH Lipka
"Grass Is Growing Under Our Feet,” Cory Morrison
Silver Awards
"Birds on a Wire, Bowl,” Don Hall
"Droplets,” Mark Knize
"By the Pool,” Susan Richardson
"Spring Color, Locke,” Nancy Roberts
"The Sun Through The Trees,” Pamela Wilhelm
Bronze Awards
"Mountain Varnish,” Cheryl Bloomfield
"Sunlit Trees on Hill,” William Cleveland
"Questionable Balance,” Patricia Kennedy"
"Octavia,” Kimberlee Powell
"Fall On!” Kyle Silligman
