The Tracy Art League’s Expressions! 2023 art show is set to return to the Tracy Community Center in February, and will host thousands of students in docent-led tours of the artwork once again.
A call for artists to enter the show has been announced and TAL will accept online entries from Dec. 15 through Jan. 27. The juried art show is set to run from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24.
Mike McLellan, Tracy Art League president, said it means a lot to bring the annual art show, now in its 31st year, back to the Community Center.
“We are going to be able to reach out to the Tracy Unified School District and start up our tours again. We figure since the year before last we’ve taken about 90,000 kids through Expressions!,” McLellan said.
In previous years at the Community Center docents led tours for students from pre-kindergarten to high school, discussing the variety of media and styles the artists use. For some students it is their first time visiting an art show.
“What’s interesting to me is when they first walk into the building they sigh, they are really excited about it, and when they are done they are really hyped up about it and want to go home and tell their parents and bring their parents back in the evenings or the weekends,” McLellan said. “The kids in general aren’t getting much art in school. It’s just amazing to watch them get so excited about it.”
McLellan said TAL received a grant from the Tracy Art Commission and the city gave use of the Tracy Community Center for the 2 weeks of the show at no cost.
“The only thing we pay for is the buses, and we have people that are very quick to underwrite that,” McLellan said.
The 2021 Expressions show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s show moved to the galleries at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
“It was really great. William Wilson (Cultural Arts Supervisor, Grand Theatre Center for the Arts) was very helpful and it helped us out in a couple of ways. One, we were able to show art, and two, we had a longer period than we usually have at the Community Center. It was financially OK for us because we didn’t have the buses. We didn’t reach a lot of kids but we generated enough money to help us get going on this year,” McLellan said.
The Expressions! 2023 show will feature about 250 artworks and draws artists from across Northern California. Artwork for the show will be accepted in the categories of:
• Sculpture and 3-dimensional, weight limit of 50 pounds
• Oil and acrylic
• Watercolor
• Pastel and drawing
• Graphics and mixed media
• Glass
• Photography - photos must be ready to hang, framed or mounted
Mark Roberts, an art teacher at Los Positas College will be the juror for this year’s show. He received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and continued his art education at the California Art Institute. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Painting from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he has taught figure drawing for the Illustration Department from 2005 to 2014.
McLellan said TAL needs volunteers to help set up the show, including receiving the artwork and setting it up for display. Anyone interested in helping can contact Tiffanie Heben at alcala.heben@comcast.net.
An artists’ reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 will open the show followed by a week of public viewing beginning Feb.18.
For more information and complete entry rules visit https://www.tracyartleague.org/expressions-art-show.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
