The Tracy Art League’s 2023 Expressions! Art Show returned to the Tracy Community Center last week, giving nearly 2,500 Tracy Unified School District docent-led tours of the artwork.
The art show was juried by Mark Roberts and featured 200 artworks from 71 artists in sculpture and three-dimensional; oil and acrylic; watercolor; pastel and drawing; graphics and mixed media; glass and photography.
Kristina Anderson’s acrylic painting “Adoration” received Best of Show honors at the 2023 Expressions! Art Show.
Art work by Casey Goddall, Ron Hall and Mike Souza were selected as Mayor’s Choice awards by Mayor Nancy Young and will join the city’s permanent art collection.
Docent-led art tours began last week for TUSD students with artists, art teachers and high school art students giving tours of the show.
In the 31 years of the art show more than 90,000 students have been given tours of the artwork.
The 2023 Expressions! Art Show public viewing concludes on Friday.
