The fence that separates the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park from the neighbors along Louise Avenue is due for an upgrade. Last week Tracy city officials said an 8-foot masonry wall would be sufficient, but they have yet to approve the actual project, pending identification of funding available for the wall.
Tracy Public Works Director Don Scholl told the Tracy City Council at its Jan. 18 meeting that the proposal is in response to a council request from September 2021 that the existing wooden fence that stretches 360 feet south of Kavanagh Avenue on the west side of the park be replaced with a concrete wall.
It would be an extension of a 280-foot masonry wall that the city put up next the skate park within El Pescadero Park in 2003. For more than 2 years now the homeless encampment at the park has continued to grow, and last year in March a portion of the wooden fence that extends north from the skate park caught fire and threatened nearby homes. Some the tents in the park, including one where the fire was believed to have started, also burned.
The council didn’t actually approve the new wall last week, but only agreed to include it in the city’s capital improvement program (CIP) budget, which will be up for review in March. Scholl suggested that the CIP for the park also include security cameras.
City Manager Michael Rogers and interim City Attorney Gregory Rubens advised that the council should evaluate this project along with other CIP projects for the next year before any money is committed. Scholl noted that the wall next to the skate park cost $67,000, and the new wall could cost be about $200,000.
That means the wall will likely be completed about the same time as a new homeless shelter planned for a city-owned parcel on Arbor Avenue. At the council’s Dec. 21, 2021, meeting, Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt noted that the shelter could be open by June.
The reason the city allows the encampment in the park goes back to a 2018 court case from Idaho, which ruled that people cannot be cited or prosecuted for camping in a city park if that city does not offer homeless people a shelter as an alternative.
Council members said they wanted the project to get started right away, and expressed frustration that it would be one of many items to be considered during the CIP process, which is still more than a month away.
“The community has been asking us for years to look into this. I’m just a little disappointed,” Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said. “I’m thankful that it’s here. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for the work done, but I’m feeling like were a little short of a success story here because there’s no funding or no construction milestones.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis said the city should be mindful of residents who have watched the encampment grow over the past 2 years.
“The cinderblock wall is a very small ask for the city to do and for this council to find a way to prioritize until we get the homeless shelter built,” she said.
“The gentleman whose fence burned down, I spoke with him and he said he didn’t even ask the city to help pay for his fence. All he’s asking for is enhanced security, for the city to step up and build this wall that they’ve been asking for for years, well before I got on the council, and to make it a priority.”
Rogers replied that he wanted the item on the agenda so he could know the council’s desire moving forward.
“This is a priority, and this will move forward very, very quickly,” Rogers said. “The action item for me is hearing the council say this is a priority. This now returns for action for me and my staff.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.