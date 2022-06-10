Editor,
Good morning! I am writing this letter as a concerned citizen who has lived in Tracy for the past 24 years. When people write a Letter to the Editor, it is important that they remember two things:
First off, it is important to be respectful in our tone to other people, particularly if they have opposing views to our own. Secondly and most importantly, people need to have "proven facts" when they make their points in a Letter to the Editor. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but their arguments must solely be based on "proven facts" and not "hearsay." If their position is not based on "proven facts," then their argument has no merit in it.
It is not right that people are being attacked for presenting "proven facts" in their Letters to the Editor. When have we as a people lost civility towards others? Many of us grew up in a more positive world then we see today.
It is time that we all "look in the mirror" and see how we can better treat our fellow human beings! If we continue to be divisive and contentious towards other fellow human beings, what recently happened in Buffalo, New York and many other places will sadly continue to happen.
Scott Arbogast, Tracy
