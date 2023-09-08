Editor,
Elizabeth Best wrote recently (Your Voice, Sept. 8) to blame President Biden for high gasoline prices. Her letter contained two substantial errors.
While presidents occasionally have an influence on prices at the margins, the price of petroleum is largely determined by supply and demand in the free market. During the COVID pandemic the world-wide price of oil declined due to the contraction of demand.
The United States has led economies around the world in suppressing inflation. It was 9% a year ago, and it is currently in the 3% range. Many economists describe the current economy as the best major economy in the world. This is not a picture that Elizabeth wants to promote.
As she points out, gasoline prices remain high. One reason is that the recovering economies of the world are returning to prosperity with increased driving causing increased demand - and prices. In addition, NATO members and others are boycotting Russian oil causing a shortage in supply, and rising prices.
Elizabeth’s first mistake is assuming that the president of the United States controls the price at the pump. This is nonsense.
Her second mistake is that she exclusively looks to blame Democrats rather than examining causes. More sophisticated observers look for causes, rather than blame. Anyone who has been an administrator, public or private, in their life has experienced the same decision-making process. You start by defining the problem. You then define as many possible solutions as you can. You then match your possible solutions with your resources - budgetary and manpower.
Elizabeth prefers the problem-solving technique of the mythical Josef Stalin School of Administration: define the problem, determine who’s to blame, eliminate them.
Her main source is the American Energy Alliance, lobbyists for the petroleum industry. Their current efforts are directed at defeating the Wind Production Tax Credit.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.