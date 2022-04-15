Editor,
Pot dispensaries: Are you for them or against them?
I wonder sometimes what my demise will be as I travel through Tracy taking care of business. I too have to shop for the necessities of life.
Two weeks ago I thought my demise was looming near when two vehicles at two different locations ran red lights. That same week what appeared to be a family of four, two on each power scooter, man and minor, woman and minor ran a red light traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. Truly I believed I was about to collide with the second red light runner.
Angry homeless people, I try to steer clear of them. Potholes, I try to avoid them however that may be a dangerous decision. Swerving is not safe. Western Pacific Way, be careful of the drivers who make the illegal left turn on Corral Hollow. They always scare me. I know, I know your probably saying take another route.
Yeah, there are articles in the Tracy Press that raised my blood pressure the past three weeks. I implore the citizens of Tracy to study your election guides. Let your voices be heard trough the ballot box. City Council seats and Supervisor seats, assembly seats.
By overwhelming votes that exceed 51%, 66 2/3%, will show we mean business. Fail-safe, "incorporating some feature for automatically counteracting the effect of an anticipated possible source of failure."
Getting back to pot sellers, I don't want a stray bullet being the cause of my demise. Researching stories from the "Bay Area," it is a possibility. And as I recall the families of Tracy don't want pot sellers in their hometown, do you? Fail-safe, what will it be? One shot, one death, zero dispensaries. It's not too much to ask.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
