Millennium High is among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top schools for scholar athletes, with two teams in the top five on the fall 2021 Academic Team Champions list for the SJS.
The Millennium boys cross country team tied for second place with a cumulative grade point average of 3.72. The Falcons tied with John Adams Academy of Roseville, with Rio Vista High the academic champion for cross country with a collective GPA of 3.78.
The Falcons were the Central California Athletic Alliance champions this past fall for both boys and girls, and qualified their full boys team for the Sac-Joaquin Section meet. The team’s lead runner, senior Carson Edwards, also qualified to compete in the California Interscholastic Federation state championships.
The Millennium football team also made the academic champions list, placing fourth with a collective GPA of 3.16. This year the Falcons went 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the CCAA. Downey High of Modesto was the academic team champion with a collective GPA of 3.45.
