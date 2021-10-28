Millennium High senior Carson Edwards led his team to a first-place finish in the varsity boys cross country competition at the Central California Athletic Alliance championship meet, held Wednesday at Eagal Lakes just east of Tracy along the San Joaquin River.
Edwards ran the 5,000-meter course with a first-place time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds, with sophomore teammate Joshua Field placing second (20:54) and senior Vernon Real third (21:03). Rounding out the Falcons’ top five to make up the team score (19) were senior Joseph Goitia (21:59) and sophomore Tanner Ross (22:50).
Millennium’s girls also placed first at the CCAA meet with a team score of 16. Senior Charlotte Elsner placed second overall (26:49), freshman Jade Barajas was third (27:53), senior Sydney Skaggs was fourth (29:03), junior Riley Vatran was fifth (29:49) and freshman Vanessa Quinones placed seventh (31:29).
Valley Oak League
Kimball High senior Rafael Lomeli was the top local athlete at the Valley Oak League cross country championship meet, held Wednesday at Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale. Lomeli placed sixth overall with a time of 17:03.7 on the 5,000-meter course as the Jaguars placed fourth as a team (92), with Oakdale the league champion (27).
Among the varsity girls, Kimball junior Rania Asad was the top local athlete with a seventh-place time of 22:01.3. The Kimball girls team placed fourth overall (84), with Oakdale (23) the league champion.
Tri-City Athletic League
Tracy High senior Charlie Dao was the Bulldogs’ team leader on Wednesday at the Tri-City Athletic League cross country championship meet at Lodi Lake. Dao placed sixth overall among 61 varsity boys with a time of 17:29.8 on the 5,000-meter course. He led Tracy to a fourth-place finish (100), with Lincoln (25) placing first.
West High junior Andrew Rosales was the Wolf Pack’s lead runner with a 46th-place time of 21:26.4. The Wolf Pack did not have enough athletes to log a team score.
The top local runner in the varsity girls competition was Tracy High senior Marina Sotelo, placing 20th out of 35 runners, with a time of 24:06.1. Tracy placed fifth (137), with Lodi (25) in first. West’s sole runner in the varsity race was senior Tiffany Carillo (26:18)
Central California Athletic Alliance championships
Wednesday, Eagal Lakes
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (31 athletes)
Millennium 19, Venture Academy 37
Millennium - 1, Carson Edwards, 18:42. 2, Joshua Field, 20:54. 3, Vernon Real, 21:03. 6, Joseph Goitia, 21:59. 9, Tanner Ross, 22:50. 12, Austin-Ryan Karabensh, 24:05. 15, Matthew Men, 24:29.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (18 athletes)
Millennium 16, Venture Academy 46
Millennium - 2, Charlotte Elsner, 26:49. 3, Jade Barajas, 27:53. 4, Sydney Skaggs, 29:03. 5, Riley Vatran, 29:49. 7, Vanessa Quinones, 31:29. 8, Hailee Kappeler, 31:39. 10, Berenice Torres, 33:34.
Valley Oak League championships
Wednesday, Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (44 athletes)
Oakdale 27, East Union 35, Central Catholic 86, Kimball 92
Kimball – 6, Rafael Lomeli, 17:03.7. 20, Aaron Urtiaga, 19:14.3. 24, Benjamin Marquez, 19:36.2. 37, Ethan Karthikeyan, 22:10.0. 41, Kaleb Payba, 24:13.6. 42, Jacky Owerfeldt, 24:54.3. 43, Thomas Messina, 26:01.7.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (34 athletes)
Oakdale 23, East Union 51, Central Catholic 74, Kimball 84
Kimball – 7, Rania Asad, 22:01.3. 25, Chloe Andrus, 28:00.0. 26, Jaden Cherry, 29:34.8. 27, Lilah Macur, 29:45.6. 29, Cielo Pena, 30:22.4.
Tri-City Athletic League championships
Wednesday, Lodi Lake
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (61 athletes)
Lincoln 25, Lodi 51, St Mary’s 84, Tracy 100, Tokay 109
Tracy – 6, Charlie Dao, 17:29.80. 12, Jorge Perez, 17:54.40. 31, Braylin Archer, 19:52.70. 33, Izaak Valadez, 19:58.00. 36, Donovan Musicant, 20:29.70. 37, Keona Garcia, 20:29.80. 40, Mohammad Rayyan Saiyed, 20:54.30.
West - 46, Andrew Rozales, 21:26.40. 48, Christopher Chew, 21:39.20. 58, Elijah Robertson- Kelly, 28:22.00.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (35 athletes)
Lodi 25, Lincoln 40, St Mary’s 80, Tokay 90, Tracy 137
Tracy - 20, Marina Sotelo, 24:06.10. 27, Jaida Castrejon, 27:41.10. 29, Stephanie Abarca, 29:10.00. 32, Valeria Contreras, 32:09.20. 35, Miranda Cruz, 35:19.40.
West - 26, Tiffany Carrillo, 26:18.00.
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (55 athletes)
Lincoln 33, Tokay 41, Tracy 89, St Mary’s 93, Lodi 98
Tracy - 6, Tyler Thanh, 11:05.20. 9, Leonardio Cambridge, 11:25.30. 27, Isaias Fierros, 12:41.60. 29, William Burkhart, 12:53.80. 30, Dhir Patel, 13:02.60. 36, Lucas Jones, 13:46.40. 45, William Metge, 14:33.50.
West - 37, Miguel Carrillo, 13:51.20.
Junior varsity girls, 2 miles (49 athletes)
Lincoln 26, Lodi 35, St Mary’s 75, Tokay 90
Tracy - 8, Madison Archer, 14:32.10. 24, Fallon Cox, 16:29.40. 31, Maya Alonso, 17:41.20. 45, Trinity Seierup, 20:42.90.
West - 40, Brooke Mullikin, 19:27.30
