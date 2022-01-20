The Millennium boys soccer team affirmed its position in second place in the Mountain Valley League on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Holt Academy of Stockton.
Team captain Uriel Cervantes, in his fourth year on the Falcon team (8-7-4, 4-2-1 MVL), said it was an important win as the Falcons aim for the playoffs.
“We started off with new people so we had to adjust,” Cervantes said, adding that the Falcons hadn’t been playing their best the last couple of games, so this win represents a shift in the team’s momentum as Millennium moves up in the league.
“It means a lot because we’re trying to reach playoffs. This team was second place and we beat them, so that moves us up to second,” he said. Venture Academy of Stockton (11-5-1, 7-1-1 MVL) is the league leader.
Darla Canas, in her first year coaching the Millennium boys, said Wednesday’s game also showed that the Falcons have developed team camaraderie.
“What I’m really looking for is teamwork among themselves. Individually they all have their own vision and they’re great, so I think the difficult part to overcome is trying to have them play together,” she said. “Every game is getting better and better, but that’s the biggest thing: teamwork.”
The first half of Wednesday’s game saw both teams creating opportunities on offense. Sophomores Nicholas Valencia and Miguel Rivera led the Falcons’ attacks with support from senior midfielder Carson Edwards.
Senior Tomaso Gianuzzi, an Italian exchange student, also had a couple scoring opportunities early in the second half, with those blocked by the Holt goalkeeper.
The Falcon offense made a push at the goal late in the second half and drew a foul, which allowed Millennium to take a free kick from the left side. Gianuzzi took the long shot, aiming just inside the left post where the Holt goalkeeper got a hand on the ball before it deflected into the goal to put the Falcons up 1-0.
The Holt team made an aggressive assault on the Millennium goal at the end, and senior defender Jose Gutierrez, Nate Washington and sophomore Ryan Alger, along with freshman goalie Landon Vatran, protected the goal.
“They have a lot of fast players that could beat us in the breakaway. Our left back Nate helped us a lot with his speed, not giving up,” Gutierrez said.
This year Millennium is playing in an eight-team league drawing from the MVL and Central California Athletic Alliance, and four of those teams will go to playoffs.
Lincoln 2, West 1
The Lincoln Trojans defeated the West Wolf Pack 2-1 on Tuesday in Tri-City Athletic League competition. Lincoln scored in the first half and both teams scored in the second half. The outcome puts Lincoln at 8-1-2 and 3-1-1 in the TCAL for second place in the league. It’s the first loss of the year for West, putting the Pack at 5-1-4, 1-1-3 TCAL.
Lodi 3, Tracy 0
The Bulldogs took a 3-0 loss on Tuesday to Tri-City Athletic League leader Lodi. Lodi was up 1-0 at the half and scored two more goals in the second half. Lodi is 8-1-2 overall and 3-0-2 in TCAL, and Tracy is 2-4-3, 1-2-2 TCAL.
Delta Charter 1, Big Valley Christian 0
The Delta Charter Dragons posted a win on Friday as they defeated the Big Valley Christian Lions 1-0 at Delta Charter High. Sophomore Austin Dulkevich scored for the Dragons, junior goalie Nathan Hall had six saves, and senior defenders Guillermo Hernandez and Jacob “Tank” Chartier were key in preserving the shutout.
Mountain House 2, Davis 2
The Mountain House Mustangs and Davis Spartans tied 2-2 on Friday in Western Athletic Conference play. The outcome puts the Mustangs at 5-6-3, 2-4-2 WAC, and Davis is 2-6-4, 2-4-2 WAC.
West 0, Tokay 0
The West Wolf Pack and Tokay Tigers tied 0-0 on Jan. 13 in Lodi. West now stands at 5-0-4, 1-0-3 TCAL, and Tokay i9s 2-1-9, 0-0-4 TCAL.
Lincoln 4, Tracy 1
The Tracy High boys soccer team took its first loss of Tri-City Athletic League competition to the Lincoln Trojans on Jan. 13 in Stockton.
Lincoln scored in the 21st minute and the 32nd minute, and Tracy got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute when junior Imran Ghafar scored with an assist from junior Isaac Nawabi. Lincoln scored two more goals in the second half to affirm the win.
Lincoln stands at 7-1-2, 2-1-1 TCAL, and Tracy is 2-3-3, 1-1-2 TCAL.
