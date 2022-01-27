The Millennium Falcons hold second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League, behind Venture Academy, after their 9-0 win at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto on Monday. The Falcons are 10-7-4, 6-2-1 CCAA/MVL, and Big Valley Christian is 0-13-0, 0-8-0 CCAA/MVL.
West 1, St. Mary’s 0
The West Wolf Pack holds fourth place in the Tri-City Athletic League following a 1-0 win at St. Mary’s High in Stockton on Tuesday. West now stands at 6-2-4, 2-2-3 TCAL, and St. Mary’s is 3-9-1, 0-7-0 TCAL.
West previously took a 3-0 loss on Jan. 20 on the road to league leader Lodi High (10-3-2, 4-0-3 TCAL).
Tokay 5, Tracy 0
The Tokay Tigers put up a persistent offense against the Tracy High Bulldogs on Tuesday in Lodi to bring Tokay the 5-0 win. The Tigers took nine shots on goal against Tracy, with senior goalkeeper Aiden Terry blocking four of them as Tokay scored three goals in the first half and two in the second. The Bulldog offense managed six shots through the contest.
The outcome puts Tracy at 3-5-3, 2-3-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League, and Tokay at 4-1-10, 2-0-5 TCAL.
The loss follows Tracy’s 3-2 win at home over St. Mary’s on Jan. 20.
Oakdale 3, Kimball 2
The Kimball Jaguars went on the road to Oakdale on Monday where they took a 3-2 loss to the Mustangs. Kimball now stands at 4-8-1, 2-7-0 in the Valley Oak League, and Oakdale is 10-10-1, 5-4-0 VOL.
It follows Kimball’s 4-0 loss at Sierra High (12-3-1, 6-2-0 VOL) in Manteca on Friday.
Mountain House 1, Los Banos 0
The Mountain House Mustangs claimed a 1-0 win at Los Banos High on Friday. It puts the Mustangs at 6-7-3, 3-5-2 in the Western Athletic Conference, and Los Banos at 10-3-1, 4-3-1 WAC.
Delta Charter 2, Venture Academy 2
The Delta Charter Dragons finished with a 2-2 tie against Mountain Valley League/Central California Athletic Alliance leader Venture Academy on Jan. 19 at Delta Charter High.
Sophomore Austin Dulkevich scored both of the Dragons’ goals, the first on a penalty kick after the Venture goalkeeper fouled Dulkevich. He scored the second with an assist from senior Osvaldo Duran-Silva.
The win makes up for the Dragons’ 10-0 loss to Venture Academy at the start of the season, and coach Steve Dulkevich said that hard work and persistence have paid off as the Dragons gain momentum.
The Dragons followed with a 7-0 loss on Monday at ABLE Academy in Stockton, which puts Delta Charter at 1-7-1, 1-5-1 CCAA/MVL, and ABLE Charter is 5-2-0 CCAA/MVL.
