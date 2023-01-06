The Millennium High girls basketball team finished 2022 with a 39-33 loss at Ripon Christian High on Friday.
The Falcons opened strong with juniors Jocelyn Hernandez and Nichole Clark both hitting 3-point shots, but in the second quarter the Ripon Christian Knights took over, outscoring the Falcons 16-4 for an 18-12 halftime lead.
The Falcons got their momentum back in the third with four 3’s, including two more from Hernandez and Clark and outside shots from sophomore Synia Hunt and senior Zehnna Ndeithi to cut Ripon Christian’s lead to 29-28. Ripon Christian came back to outscore the Falcons again in the fourth to secure the 39-33 win.
The loss puts the Falcons at 10-4 with one more non-league game against Holt Academy of Stockton on Saturday before starting Central California Athletic Alliance play on Tuesday against Big Valley Christian of Modesto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.