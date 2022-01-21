The Millennium girls came out strong in Tuesday’s Central California Athletic Alliance game against the Elliot Christian Eagles in Lodi, a 45-36 win for the Falcons.
Millennium was up 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and The Eagles came back to tie it up 13-13 at the half. The Falcons returned to outscore the Eagles through the second half for the win.
Sophomore Nichole Clark led the Falcons with 18 points, including three 3-point shots, and senior Carolina Loza scored nine points.
The win puts the Falcons at 6-11, 1-1 CCAA, and the Eagles are 4-5, 1-3 CCAA.
Mountain House 52, Johansen 48
The Mountain House girls basketball team claimed their first Western Athletic Conference win on Monday, defeating Johnasen High in Modesto 52-48. That puts the Mustangs at 5-5, 1-1 WAC, and Johansen is 7-11, 1-4 WAC.
Tracy 60, Beyer 33
The Tracy girls started with a 14-11 first-quarter lead against the visiting Beyer Patriots on Saturday and then dominated the second quarter to hold a 34-15 halftime lead on the way to Tracy’s 60-33 win.
All of the players on the Tracy roster played, and 11 of the 12 scored, with 10 points from junior Janelle Bautista and nine points from senior Kelli Rickman. Senior Kylie Van Os pulled in 11 rebounds, Rickman had 10 rebounds and senior Ariana Seierup grabbed nine rebounds.
Lodi 41, Tracy 33
The Lodi Flames took control in the second half to secure a 41-33 win over Tracy in the Bulldogs first game of Tri-City Athletic League play on Jan. 13. The teams were tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Flames held a 21-19 lead at the half and continued to outscore Tracy.
Tracy’s leading scorers were seniors Olivia Quin and Ariana Seierup with 11 points each, and senior Kylie Van Os pulled in 11 rebounds.
Tracy is now 11-6, 0-1 TCAL, and Lodi is 8-11, 2-1 TCAL.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.