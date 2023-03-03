John Gattey named to Ole Miss Dean’s List
John Gattey of Tracy has been named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2022 semester Dean’s Honor Roll List.
The Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university with 16 academic divisions including a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.
Alyssa Cargill named to Pacific University Dean's List
Alyssa Cargill of Tracy has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Cargill, Tracy High School Class of 2022, played for the Bulldogs volleyball team and is now a freshman libero on the Pacific Boxers women’s volleyball team. She is majoring in psychology.
The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation.
Jared Spotswood of Tracy named to Dean's List at George Fox University
Jared Spotswood of Tracy, a junior majoring in psychology at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, was among those who earned dean's list recognition at the university for the fall 2022 semester.
Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
George Fox University is a Christian college with more than 4,000 students. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.