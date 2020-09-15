A tree limb broke and crashed down on a parked car blocking the eastbound lane of 10th Street Saturday night.
The tree limb broke on the south side of the road and fell across the roadway near Purgatory Whiskey Bar & Craft Beer, where guests had gathered in the outdoor dining area. No one in the dining area was reported struck and a canopy covering the area was undamaged.
The tree branch fell on top of a car across the street from Purgatory, damaging a window on the car, and the fallen limb also blocked the entire eastbound lane closing off the street until a city public works crew arrived and cut the branches away. No injuries were reported.
The public works department reported that crews inspected trees on 10th Street on Monday, and then the city arborist checked the trees again on Tuesday for any potential problems.
