“Hi, Sam, it’s Evelie ...”
This greeting became a familiar way of starting a Monday morning after the Remember When “mystery photo” had run in the Press on the Friday before.
Familiar, yes, but also a great way to start the week, since Evelie Grebil’s responses to the “mystery photo” questions were not only usually among the first responses, but also an upbeat one, incorporating a comment or two of current topics of discussion while projecting her friendly personality.
But I’ll hear her greeting no longer. She died three weeks ago, on March 8, of a what her obituary reported was “a short illness.”
She didn’t have the right answer every time, but she had a pretty good answering average considering the wide range of topics she responded to, and besides, who cared? I know I didn’t.
A couple of times, she said, “I hope you don’t think I’ve called too often.” I responded, “Hell no. Keep it up. You’re my most loyal answer-person, and people love to hear your voice on the phone.”
I first met Evelie when as a high school senior she worked at the Tracy Camera Shop, then located at 49 W. 10th St., where The Commons is now.
Evelie worked side-by-side with Bob Anderson, owner of the store and quite a conversationalist on a myriad of topics, especially those associated with airplanes. I’m sure Evelie must have learned how to deal with customers by working with Bob, employing those skills on jobs she later held.
Last Saturday, a day after the Remember “mystery photo” appeared in the Press, I received a message identifying most of the people in the photo. It was from Joe Terra, the Moose Lodge’s “Taco Wednesday” master chef, and, of course, Evelie’s brother. The family tradition of being first to respond to Remember When photos is being kept alive by Joe and I hope other family members as well.
An unsure crop year
Tracy area farmers are unsure what the future holds this year. The many growers with almond trees know that the near-constant rain for weeks on end kept bees from completing their pollinating chores. Same holds true for cherry farmers, whose trees are last to blossom but first to produce a crop.
And those with row crops have been kept from planting by the cold, rainy weather. So far, there’s a lot of guess work, but it’s supposed to become warmer this weekend, and who knows?
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
