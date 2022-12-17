Family continues Christmas village holiday tradition

The miniature Christmas village that fills the onetime dining room of the Galli home on Platti Road north of town is shining brightly these days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The shining comes from small bulbs in each of the buildings that include homes and commercial structures, a feature of the Gallis’ tradition of extensive Christmas decorations, explained Betty Galli.
Wires carrying electricity to the tiny structures are hidden beneath fluffy white stuff resembling snow.
“We don’t decorate upstairs rooms anymore, but we do continue the miniature village and other ground-floor decorated rooms with different Santa Claus costumes,” said Betty.
She credited her husband, the late Louie Galli, with collecting all the miniature structures and other elements of the village. She and other family members have kept the miniature village alive each holiday season since his death five years ago.
Betty’s great-grandson, Tyler Trigo, and his wife, Corinne, make sure all the village structures are taken out of a trailer at the rear of the Galli house where the miniature pieces are stored and assembled before Thanksgiving each year.
“Louie always made sure we had the village in place before Thanksgiving, so people would have a chance to see it before Christmas,” Betty said. “Tyler and Corinne have done a good job of keeping the tradition alive.”
This year, the Galli family hosted two Sunday evening open houses for guests.
The Galli’s Victorian-style home lends itself to the Christmas theme. The two-story home was constructed in Stockton in 1895 and after the Gallis purchased it, transported in 1980 by barge through Delta waterways to the Galli home near the south levee of Old River a few miles west of Tracy Boulevard.
After the home was placed on a new foundation with full basement, it was filled with antique furnishings to mesh with the home’s Victorian architecture.
In addition to the Christmas decorations, the home and landscaped backyard have been the scene of a number of family gatherings and reunions of the Tracy High Class of 1951, of which Betty is a member.
Right now, it’s the Christmas village that takes center stage.
