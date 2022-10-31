Costumes and canines took center stage as more than 100 people participated in the return of the Fast and the Furriest fun run benefiting the Tracy Animal Shelter Sunday morning.
It’s the second time that Tracy Animal Services, in partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, held the fun run a 2.5-mile run that started from the animal shelter.
Brittany Pasquale, city of Tracy Animal Services supervisor, said the nonprofit helps with animals in need of medical attention at the shelter.
“We don’t have a choice really on what type of pets come in and what their needs are going to be,” Pasquale said, noting that the shelter needs to be prepared to handle any type of medical need. “We get dogs in that have been hit by a car or have just been significantly and severely neglected, and so all that obviously costs money and with our budget -- you know we only have so much of a budget -- so this helps supplement what we’re able to do. It’s really lifesaving.”
So far this year the nonprofit has provided more than $20,000 in medical support pets at the shelter.
The first run was held in 2019 as a kickoff event for the Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter and then the fun run was put on pause for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return of the event drew 110 participants on Sunday.
“We’re so grateful, we can’t believe what the turnout has been, and all the dogs this year it’s so much fun. We did a fun little twist by encouraging costumes so a lot of the dogs are dressed up and it’s phenomenal,” Pasquale said.
The fun run left the animal shelter on Paradise Road and looped back along Skylark Way and Grant Line Road where participants could walk, run or jog the course.
Vendors were also on hand with food, face painting, rock painting, a silent auction and several pet-themed offerings.
“It can’t happen without our community partners so we have more than 15 vendors that signed up this year and they help make this extremely special as well and we’ve gotten a lot of community support with people sponsoring the fun run and donating items so it’s really been a community gathering and cooperation, so I appreciate,” Pasquale said.
At the end of the run gift cards were given for best costumes for people pets, teams and individual entries in the fun run.
