Young children can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.
In a news release the FDA said children 5- to 11-years-old can now be vaccinated in two doses, three weeks apart.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given to younger children in a lower, 10 micrograms dose compared to the 30 micrograms dose given to individuals 12 years-or-older.
The FDA said in the United States cases of COVID-19 in children 5 through 11-years-old make up 39% of the cases in individuals younger than 18-years-old.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5- to 11-years-old resulted in hospitalization with 146 deaths reported in that age group.
In a statement acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said, “As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today’s authorization. Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy. Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
The FDA said the immune responses of children in the 5- through 11-year group were comparable to individuals 16- through 25-years-old and the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children in the 5-to-11 years age group. During the vaccine study approximately 3,100 children 5 to 11 given the vaccine had no serious side effects.
The news release stated, “The FDA has determined this Pfizer vaccine has met the criteria for emergency use authorization. Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the known and potential benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in individuals down to five years of age outweigh the known and potential risks.”
The Pfizer vaccine has been available to individuals 16-years and older since December 2020 under an emergency use authorization and was expanded to include children ages 12 through 15 in May.
The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to determine further clinical recommendations.
For more information visit www.fda.gov
