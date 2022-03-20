A close-up photo of a single feather won top honors in the Tracy Camera Club’s Photo of the Month contest for March.
Casey Goodall’s picture “Pigeon Feather” was submitted in the monochrome category of the contest.
Goodall states the picture was originally taken for the club’s March theme close-up and macro photography.
“The photograph is of a single pigeon feather I found in the park across the street from my house. The theme for the month was close-up and macro, so I had my eye out for small things. A bird of prey had obviously attacked the pigeon and left feathers everywhere,” Goodall said.
He took the feather inside his home and used a Canon Eos 7D MK II camera with a Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 L series lens at 81 mm. The picture was taken with a flash with the ISO set to 100 and an exposure of 1/250 of a second at f.16.
“My initial intention was to experiment with a number of detailed macro shots of different features the feather, but I was so pleased with the tonal values of the entire feather, and the near lack of any color, that I decided to submit it as a monochrome image, one of our recurring categories,” Goodall said.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.