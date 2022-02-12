The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly 2 years ago compelled the city of Tracy to be lenient on residents facing financial hardship because of the pandemic’s restrictions on workplaces and the economy.
In that time the city has refrained from cutting off utility service, including water service and solid waste pickup, because of non-payment of utility bills, but that has translated to a backlog of unpaid bills that adds up to more than $2.3 million.
As of the start of 2022, those bills are due again, but before the city starts to shut off utilities because of non-payment, something that typically would happen after bills go unpaid for 2 months or more, a series of federal and state grants will provide relief.
On Feb. 1 the council approved use of American Rescue Plan Act money, part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden last March, to help Tracy residents with their utility bills. It comes out to $760,000 for the city, and will be applied specifically to wastewater, solid waste and storm drain service.
That’s in addition to $706,680 that the council earmarked for unpaid water bills on Dec. 7, 2021, from the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program. That’s a $985 million fund managed by the State Water Resources Control Board to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds specifically to help cities recover costs from unpaid water bills.
That program is also expected to become available this month to pay past-due wastewater bills, amounting to another $482,364.
Once all of those funds are applied the city expects to have $373,292 worth of unpaid utility bills left, and will start to notify customers how much of their past-due bills were covered by the state and federal programs, and how much customers will still have to pay. At that point the city will set up 12-month payment plans for its customers.
The matter appeared on the council’s consent calendar portion of the Feb. 1 agenda, and it was approved unanimously with no discussion by the council.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.