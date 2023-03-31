Federal and state water allotments will increase as reservoir storage capacity was boosted by a series of atmospheric rivers that crossed California in March.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Central Valley Project water allotments for municipal and industrial users south of the Sacramento—San Joaquin Delta will receive 100% of their contracted amounts, up from the 75% announced in February, while farmers will be able to receive more than double the original allotment, and are now set to receive 80% of their contracted amount, up from the 35% first announced.
Since making their initial water allocation announcement in late February, Shasta Reservoir, an integral part of the Central Valley Project, reported an increase from 59% to its current 81% total capacity, which is 103% of its historical average for this time.
San Luis Reservoir, the largest reservoir south of the Delta, increased from 64% to 97% total capacity, which is 112% of the historical average for this date.
The California Department of Water Resources also will increase State Water project deliveries, rising to 75% of the requested water deliveries from the original 35% announced in February. The increase means an additional 1.7 million acre feet of water for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians.
SWP typically evaluates the allocation forecasts monthly using the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage and spring runoff forecasts. The 75% forecasted allocation takes into account that data from March.
With extreme high flows in the system, SWP is making additional water, formally known as Article 21 water, available to any contractor that has the ability to store the water in its own system, including through groundwater recharge. This water does not count toward formal SWP allocation amounts.
DWR said storms have created a Sierra snowpack that is more than double the amount normally seen this time of year.
In a statement DWR Director Karla Nemeth said, ” California continues to experience weather whiplash, going from extreme drought to at least 19 atmospheric rivers since late December. It really demonstrates that in times of plenty, we need to move as much water into storage as is feasible. We’ve been able to manage the system to the benefit of communities, agriculture and the environment. It’s certainly been a welcome improvement following the three driest years on record for California.”
The California Cooperative Snow Surveys reports the Northern Sierra/Trinity area at an average snow water equivalent of 59.7 inches, which is 224 percent of normal for this date, the Central Sierra has an average snow water equivalent of 61.7 inches which is 283% of normal for this date and the Southern Sierra has an average snow water equivalent of 59 inches which is 226% of normal for this date.
A Pacific storm crossed the region on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, high winds and more snow to the mountains.
The San Joaquin River at the Airport Way Bridge near Vernalis remains at flood stage with the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service forecasting the river to reach a crest of 29.5 feet Wednesday afternoon.
The weather service issued a flood warning which remains in effect for the region, warning of potential seepage near the levee and the possibility of flooded roadways.
The extended Accuweather.com forecast calls for the chance of showers to continue into at least the first week of April.
