Community members found discharging illegal fireworks within city limits will face a higher fine.
In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday the Tracy City Council approved an ordinance amending sections of the Tracy Municipal Code to raise the fee amount of administrative citations from $100 to $750 for the first offense and from $200 to $1,000 for the second and subsequent violations.
Tracy Police Lt. Mario Ysit, who was on the police department’s fireworks task force last year, said the increased fees are designed to dissuade community members from the illegal use of both aerial and ground fireworks that are considered explosives.
“The number of fireworks calls we get throughout the year, predominantly on the Fourth of July, are numerous and show the concerns the community has had, which precipitated the original fee structure,” Ysit said. “The proposed amendments will allow the citations to have an increased fine to further deter the discharge of dangerous and illegal fireworks as well as safe and sane fireworks outside the legal period.”
On the Fourth of July in 2021 police received 178 calls for service for fireworks with 194 fireworks calls received on the 2022 Fourth of July.
He said in the last cycle there were 14 arrests for the health and safety code violations in regard to fireworks and 43 administrative citations issued, which pales in comparison to the number of calls and the number of aerial fireworks launched over the Fourth of July period, Ysit said.
“We put a lot of staff out there and we are diligent in looking for the people who are violating this because we recognize that it is both a public nuisance and very dangerous to property. It was our experience during that enforcement period that the current fine structure was ineffective with regard to dissuading people from engaging in this illegal activity.”
Police Chief Sekou Millgton said the number of citations has also been growing over the past years.
“We have changed our strategy utilizing technology and coupled with the social host ordinance that allows us now to not only administer citations to those who are committing the offense but the property owner or renters of those who have dominion or control over a location where fireworks are being let off,” Millington said.
The fines would only apply to illegal fireworks discharged within city limits.
In general, any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are considered illegal, and safe and sane fireworks discharged outside the times set by the Tracy Municipal Code are also considered illegal and could result in a citation.
Ysit said by state law the maximum fine the city can give is $1,000 and city does not have the legal ability to make it any larger.
The ordinance will have a second reading next month and will be in effect after that for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.