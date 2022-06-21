Hundreds of people joined in a procession followed by a community meal as the Portuguese community celebrated the return of the Tracy IPFES Holy Ghost Festa celebration Sunday morning.
A procession of queens from the Tracy and Portuguese societies across California opened the celebration as they walked from the Tracy Portuguese Hall on Ninth Street to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church for a solemn High Mass.
A meal of sopas e carne — a traditional meal of boiled meat, bread and broth -- was served to visitors twice on Sunday.
The yearly celebration — in Portuguese, Festa do Divino Espirito Santo — is a cultural and religious tradition that honors Queen Isabel of Portugal, a 13th century monarch who prayed for the end of a famine and was eventually sainted for her faith, humility and service to the poor.
An auction and dance closed Sunday’s events. The festa celebration concludes on Friday with a vacada,— running of cows in the bullring on Ninth Street in place of the bullfights -- followed by a dance. Admission to the vacada is free.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/IPFESTracyHall
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
