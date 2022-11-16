A week after the Nov. 8 election, with nearly twice as many ballots counted as had been counted on the day after the election, local results have seen little change. Incumbents still hold the lead in local races, and while some challengers have switched places after the last batch of votes counted, those who appeared set to win seats on local policy-making bodies last week are still favored to take office.
As of Tuesday San Joaquin County’s Registrar of Voters had counted ballots from 35.6% (137,296) of the county’s registered voters (385,679). The Registrar of Voters has until Dec. 8 to finish counting ballots and certify the election results.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young still holds a substantial lead over her challengers, council members Eleassia Davis and Mateo Bedolla. Young has 44.56% of the vote (7,568) with Davis the closest challenger with 31.46% (5,343). Bedolla gained a little ground with 23.98% (4,072) but is still a distant third.
Incumbent Tracy Councilman Dan Arriola extended his lead with 23.44% of the vote (7,204), and challenger Dan Evans is still favored for the open seat with 17.20% (5,288). Amrik Wander now is in third place, having switched places with Alice English, but he is still 490 votes behind Evans with 15.61% (4,798), and English is just 50 votes behind Wander with 15.45% (4,748).
Tracy Unified School District incumbent board member Steve Abercrombie held his lead in that race with 15.68% of the vote (9,765). The three top challengers for the board of education’s three open seats are still the same, but have switched places. Olinga Yarber-Alexander moved from fourth place to second place with 13.68% of the vote (8,517); R.G. Fagin is still in third place, 13.32% (8,292); and Jeremy Silcox dropped from second to fourth place with 13.24% (8,242).
In the race for two seats on the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors, challenger Matt Disko moved into first place with 23.37%, bumping incumbent Manuel Moreno, 21.92% (1,408) to second place. Both are well ahead of third place Suresh Vuyyuru, 16.36% (1,051).
All of the incumbents for Lammersville Unified School District are set to retain their seats, with Vanitha Daniel, 43.16% (2,694) and Colin Nelson Clements, 37.49% (2,340) to be re-elected, and Lisa Boulais also to be re-elected to the 2-year term with 55.09% (2,082).
All three Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District incumbents will keep their seats. John Vierra passed Peter Reece as the top vote-getter, with 27.02% of the vote (2,477) for Vierra and 26.70% (2,448) for Reece. Craig Miller is set to keep his seat as well with 22.60% of the vote (2,072).
Democrat Josh Harder on Wednesday declared victory in the race for the Ninth Congressional District seat. Harder claimed 56.3% of the vote (44,513), compared to 43.7% (34,595) for Republican Tom Patti.
Democrat Carlos Villapudua keeps his California 13th District Assembly seat with 61.6% of the vote (23,063), with Democrat Veronica Vargas claiming 38.4% (14,406).
While California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will be re-elected with 58.8% of the statewide vote (4,997,813), compared with 41.2% (3,503,057) for Republican Brian Dahle, San Joaquin County voters favored Dahle by a slim margin of 50.65% (68,810) to 49.35% (67,039) for Newsom.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
