Once Chris Harris was trained in how to perform the life-saving Heimlich maneuver, it was almost instinctive for him to respond when he saw a fellow fifth-grader at Hirsch School in distress.
It was an incident where everything happened fast, and Chris acted fast. During Friday’s lunch period the fifth-graders were gathered in the school cafeteria, and Drew Marvin suddenly was in a life-threatening situation.
“I was at lunch. I was laughing, kidding around, and I was eating a grape and it went down my throat and just got stuck there,” Drew said. He tried to spit it out, then he tried to swallow it.
“When I tried to swallow it, it kept going in place, so everyone thought I was choking,” Drew said.
“I was really scared. It felt like I was underwater, at the bottom of the deep end where you’re ears get closed in.”
He couldn’t speak, but he could pound on the table, which is how he let those around him know that something was wrong. Chris was sitting at the next table.
“I heard this banging on the table so I turned around and saw Drew, his face very, very purple,” Chris said. “And so he’s like, Boom!, Boom!, Boom! I was like, ‘Oh no! He’s choking!’ So I picked him up and did the Heimlich maneuver, and the grape came out.”
The grape shot out of Drew’s throat. A quick visit to the district nurse showed that he was fine, all because Chris took action the moment he saw another student in distress.
He knew the Heimlich maneuver because his father, Franklin Harris, had taught it to him. He had seen photos and videos of it, but had never seen it done in-person. Chris said that once he realized what was happening he didn’t give it much thought. He just jumped into action.
Hirsch Principal Gillian Bradley, in her first year at the school, said Chris’ actions give the school reason to be proud.
“It was an amazing feeling, one where you get goose bumps where you see that kids are looking out for each other and really have each other’s well-being at heart,” she said.
