Artists, musicians, and visitors gathered at the Grand Theatre Center for Arts for the last Artwalk of the season showcasing the creative community.
The event brought visual and performing artists, community organizations and vendors to display their work and meet and greet visitors from the community.
Artworks from painting, stained glass and photography were for sale at the Artwalk, one of three during the summer season.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
