A detached a garage and bedroom of a home on Bessie Avenue were heavily damaged in a fire on the evening of Feb.3.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority acting battalion chief Larry Vickers said firefighters were dispatched to the house fire in the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue at 5:56 p.m. A column of black smoke rising above the house was visible for several blocks. Vickers said he arrived on scene first and found heavy smoke and flames coming the rear of the home.
A neighbor had pounded on the door to the home to alert the couple that lived there of the fire at the back of the home. Vickers said the husband was asleep and the wife was near the front of the home when the fire started and were unaware of the blaze. The couple along with their three dogs were able to safely leave the home uninjured.
Firefighters arriving on scene found a detached garage on fire. The flames had had also worked their way to the home extending the fire to a bedroom near the back of the house. The fire department brought four fire engines and the fire truck to the scene with crews bringing the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
“Crews did a really good job, an aggressive attack to knock the fire down,” Vickers said.
The detached garage and bedroom suffered heavy damage from the fire. Vickers said the firefighters were able to contain the fire and the rest of the home did not receive any smoke or fire damage. The residents were forced to leave the home until repairs can be made.
Vickers said there was too much fire damage and debris to determine what caused the fire, which is still under investigation.
No cost damage to the home was given and no one was reported injured in the fire. Crews remained on scene for about 2 hours checking the fire and assessing the damage.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.