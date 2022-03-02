A garage was heavily damaged in a fire that swept though the home in the first block of East Emerson Avenue Friday morning.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a report of a garage fire at 8:54 a.m. on Friday. A portion of Holly Drive was closed as crews fought the fire.
A column of black smoke could be seen rising above the fire from downtown Tracy. Flames and smoke were pouring from the garage and engulfing a vehicle parked in front as crews arrived. Firefighters set up two fire monitors spraying water from fire engines onto the blaze.
Flames could be seen spreading from the garage to the roof of the living area of the residence. A drone was launched to check for spread of the fire into the residence. Crews spent about 3 hours at the fire checking for hot spots and sifting through the debris in the garage.
No information on cause, injuries or estimate of damage was available from the fire department.
