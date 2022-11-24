Editor,
This is my third attempt to write this letter. Sometimes words fail me, especially when I am upset. And I am very upset.
On Saturday night, Nov. 19, a lone gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs and killed five human beings. Thankfully some heroic people tackled the killer and ended his killing spree before more died.
Why does this happen so often in our nation? So far in 2022 there have been over 600 mass shootings in the USA. Yes, there is a mental health problem but other industrialized countries have mental health issues and far, far fewer gun deaths. Why? Because they restrict
access to firearms.
But what drives these killers to kill? It is no accident that they tend to target groups vilified by the right wing. When people on TV, radio, the Internet, podcasts, etc. denigrates a section of society, be it LBGTQ, Muslims, Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, whomever, their listeners may feel emboldened to take action.
Even after the attack on Club Q some Republican politicians, and some on Fox have continued to vilify the LBGTQ community. First the pour gasoline on the fire and once it’s started the go out and pour some more on the fire.
Hatred is evil. It has to stop. It may seem trite to say I have friends who are gay, black, Jewish, Latino, Muslim, etc. but it is true. I fear for my friends as I fear for our nation.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.