Jack Louth was facing a dilemma earlier this month before firefighters from South San Joaquin Fire Authority stepped up to help him.
Trampuss, Louth’s service dog of 18 years, had to be euthanized, and Louth, a disabled veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was at a loss for what to do next. He has been living with PTSD ever since he was discharged from the service more than 30 years ago.
A veterinarian had to his house to euthanize Trampuss, but then Louth had to find a way to transport her to the location where she would be cremated. He noted that he often uses a wheelchair these days, and he worried that he would not be able to carry Trampuss, a large pit bull/Labrador mix.
“I was at a serious loss and needed help,” he said, adding that he contacted the fire department to see if any off-duty firefighters were available for a lift assist.
“Three firemen showed up in the huge hook and ladder. They wrapped up Trampuss carefully,” Louth said. “I had a flag for her because she served her country and me.”
SSJCFA Division Chief Chris Martin noted that if crews aren’t committed to emergency response they will often go to service calls. In this case the crew from Station 91 on 11th Street – including Captain Trent Vick, Engineer Steve Major and Firefighter Tony Perez – responded to the call.
“This was a case where we could help out and the crew saw the need,” Martin said.
Louth said that the assistance from the firefighters made a huge difference to him in his time of grief, especially because they treated Trampuss with the care and respect suitable for a devoted service dog.
“The firemen, they have huge hearts. They do more than they are given credit for,” he said.
Louth noted that after he got out of the service and returned to civilian life the dogs who lived with him for 12 years turned out to be his most devoted and reliable companion. Because the two were inseparable people often assumed that he had a service dog.
When Louth got Trampuss he had her registered as a service dog so that she could accompany him everywhere. He had her registered with the U.S. Department of Justice in Las Vegas and with usanimalregistry.org.
“You have this special bond,” he said, adding that Trampuss knew when he was sad or stressed and always knew how to react to calm his mood. “They know everything about you.”
