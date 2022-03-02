UPDATED: Crews from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority were kept busy on two major incidents this past week, including a fire that swept through a garage on East Emerson Avenue Friday morning, and then a blaze that burned through a roof on Allisha Lane Saturday evening.
Battalion Chief Chris Martin said firefighters arrived at Friday’s incident to find heavy smoke and flames rolling out of the garage in the first block of East Emerson Avenue near Holly Drive. The department had been alerted to the fire at 8:54 a.m. and residents as far away as Tracy Hills reported the column of black smoke rising from the fire.
Martin said the garage fire threatened home next door to the east of the garage and crews worked to keep the flames from spreading.
“The fire had been burning for quite some time on our arrival. There was ammunition going off and that adds to the safety factor for firefighters,” Martin said.
The fire in the garage spread to the breezeway of the home and into the attic setting two bedrooms on fire. A vehicle parked in the driveway in front of the garage was also destroyed.
Martin said firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the fire in about 25 minutes and declared the fire under control in about 35 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene for about 3 hours mopping up hot spots.
No injuries were reported but one dog was reported killed in the fire. Martin said the garage and the bedrooms had heavy damage but the rest of the home suffered little smoke damage.
“The fire is still under investigation, it has been very difficult because of the extent of the time the fire was burning in the garage. We know that is the point of origin, but we are having difficulty finding the cause of it,” Martin said. “The whole roof of the garage collapsed and just the amount of fire load in that garage made it difficult.”
Saturday night’s fire destroyed the roof of a home on the 500 block of Allisha Lane. Fire crews received the first call at 10:06 p.m. of a roof fire.
“This fire started as a roof fire and upon arrival of the first engine we had a fully involved roof and the house directly to the east was also on fire so we had two houses that were both on fire, and it was threatening a third house to the west of it, ” Martin said.
Crews initially worked to stop the spread of the fire to the two adjacent homes.
“Once we protected both exposures and extinguished the fire on the exposure house to the east we then attacked the fire from the interior,” Martin said.
The home received heavy damage during the fire and efforts to save it.
“The extent of the fire and then the efforts to extinguish it there is heavy damage throughout the house, Martin said. “The garage is the only area that didn’t receive heavy damage.
A wooden shake roof helped contribute to the fast spread of the fire Martin said, adding that the investigation is still active.
“All indicators are that it started on the roof and burned down toward the home,” he said, adding that firefighters usually see the opposite. “We usually see a house fire that starts in the house and burns up through the roof.”
He said there were no reports of fireworks, but they are still investigating the cause.
The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire and Martin said one firefighter received a hand injury but was treated at the scene.
Martin said the both the fire on Emerson Avenue and Allisha Lane had been burning for a while before crews received a 911 call.
“Usually we get alerted a little sooner to fires. In both of these case they proved to be extra challenging because they were so well-involved. It’s not usual, usually we get to them while they are still growing. In both of these cases these fires definitely got a really big head start before we were alerted to it,” Martin said.
