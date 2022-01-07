Tracy police officers responded to more than two dozen calls for fireworks as Tracy residents rang in the New Year on Saturday.
Sgt. Craig Kootstra said from Dec. 30 through Saturday police officers responded to 33 calls for service regarding fireworks in city limits.
Shortly before the New Year holiday Police Chief Sekou Millington and South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley put on a message for residents to refrain from discharging fireworks of any kind to celebrate the holiday.
As midnight struck fireworks could be seen and heard detonating across Tracy. Citations for anyone suspected of using fireworks are still pending.
There were also reports of celebratory gunfire, with at least two reports of property damage as bullets fell from the sky. According to police records on Sunday a resident in the 2000 block of Tami Court reported finding a bullet on their vehicle and two bullet holes in the roof of their vehicle.
A resident who lives in the downtown area contacted the Tracy Press to report his vehicle parked in downtown was also struck by a bullet on New Years that left a hole in the roof of their car. The resident said last year a different car parked in the same spot in downtown was also stuck by New Year’s gunfire.
Kootstra also said enforcement efforts led to four drivers being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.