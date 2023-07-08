First city manager faced big personnel issues

Manuel Rico was re-elected to the city council at the same municipal election in April 1954 that favored the council-manager form of government. He was then elected mayor by the council, which had three new members, all of whom favored the council-manager system.
With full council support, Rico started the process of hiring a city manager. He ran an ad in the Western Cities magazine that attracted 37 applicants. That number was whittled down to four.
Selected for the job was Robert L. Williams, a native of Pennsylvania who for five years had been city manager of Needles, located on the California-Arizona border.
He went to work July 12, and his first major task was hiring a new public works director to fill the vacancy created by the death of Otto Wirth at the age of 58.
The person he hired, however, turned out to be a real —and controversial — dud, and it didn’t take long for the soft-spoken but determined Williams to fire him.
Other department heads, however, accepted the city manager plan without a struggle, but Williams’s next major personnel issue, was less clear-cut. It was dealing with the Tracy Police Department — and especially the chief of police, Evan Wyman.
For decades, the police department was a sensitive area, especially in the old “poker city” days when gambling and prostitution flourished in Tracy.
”Poker city” had for the most part become history in 1949-50, when District Attorney Bradford Crittenden, directed by state crime commission, ordered crackdowns and initiated “raids” of houses of ill-repute in Tracy’s South Side, but some prostitution continued into the mid-1950s.
Williams quickly became aware of that, but didn’t believe Wyman, a veteran police officer, was on the take. He did, however, feel the chief was accepting conditions involving other officers. The city manager then hired a firm of private detectives that was suggested by the district attorney to look into the prostitution situation and did it with the knowledge and support of the city council.
In working in Tracy just two or three weekends, the private detectives “got a tremendous amount of information” that convinced Williams that the chief “had to go” and that one of the sergeants was involved.
The information mostly dealt with prostitutes who didn’t seem concerned about law enforcement even when officers were nearby while the private detectives were contacting “the girls.”
Both Williams and newly-elected Councilman Henry Buthmann agreed that Wyman had generally been a good police chief, and a popular one, at least for Tracy, but times were changing and more control and leadership were needed.
The next council meeting, on Oct. 4, 1954, became “a hot one,” and Williams received questions from some in the audience and the wrath of others while unable to discuss the personnel issues openly. He did, however, suspend the suspected sergeant from duty, although reinstating him a short time later and assigning him to a different position on the police force. Saying publicly that “I’m the goat,” the sergeant quit the department.
In September, Williams had taken his information to the council and all its members agreed that Chief Wyman would have to go. Buthmann informed the chief of the council’s decision, and it was announced that Wyman had resigned to go into retirement.
A week later, however, Wyman told newspaper reporters that he resigned “at the demand of the council.”
After a three-month search for a new chief, Williams took a new tack in recruiting a chief of police and didn’t hire an experienced chief of police. Instead, he hired Neil Tremaine, who had been an FBI investigator in San Jose.
Once on the job, Tremaine started building a management team to shore up the department’s leadership.
Jerry Hodges, who originally came from St. Peter, Minn., to Tracy after World War II duty to work at the new Heinz plant and then joined the police department, was promoted from sergeant to deputy chief, and Sgt. John J. Serpa, a Purple Heart Marine Corps veteran of the war, became captain.
Tracy’s police department had taken on a new look and more assertive leadership — and Tracy’s first city manager, Bob Williams, came away from his first major crisis unscathed.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
