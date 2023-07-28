The San Joaquin Public Health Service confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in San Joaquin County for 2023 in news release Thursday morning.
The health service said a 49 year old man was infected and is receiving medical services at a local health care facility. They did not release what city the man is from.
This is the second case of human West Nile Virus in California, with the first reported in Tulare County.
San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said, “Most people who become infected do not get sick, and the risk of serious illness to most people is low. However about one percent of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.”
The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District warned of a rise in West Nile Virus activity in samples collected in the county in late July with 72% of those samples coming from Tracy city limits.
Symptoms of serious West Nile Virus infection can include severe headaches, stiff neck, disorientation or confusion. Currently there is no cure or vaccine for West Nile Virus.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
