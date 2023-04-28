James McDermott American Legion Post 172 hosted this year’s Law and Order Awards ceremony Saturday in the American Legion Hall at 1960 N. Tracy Blvd.
Sgt. Danny Lecce of the California Highway Patrol Tracy office was selected as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and Capt. Kevin Meineke of South San Joaquin County Fire Authority is the Firefighter of the Year.
A dinner of tri tip and chicken was provided by Mike Bacchetti and his staff. During the time we shared together it was the safest place in the county with a room full of police officers and firefighters.
Each of the six first responder agencies in our area provided a candidate selected by their peers. These courageous men and women have chosen difficult and dangerous jobs, serving as police, firefighters, EMTs and others.
They are trained and equipped to react quickly and effectively in the most urgent and dangerous situations, and are willing to rush in when tragedy strikes, whether it’s a shooting, fire, flood, terrorist attack or something else.
These awards are a token of the respect and gratitude for each of these individuals from their community: the community they faithfully serve 24 hours a day.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.