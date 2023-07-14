Five Tracy residents are among the 926 graduating seniors to collect their diplomas last month from California Connections Academy - Northern California, a free online public school serving students in grades K-12.
They include Anthony Castellon, Dimitrius Gemora, Chloe Moreno, Ayah Saeed and Steven Valles.
California Connections Academy, established in 2004, is a network of six tuition-free online public schools, with each school operating in a different geographic region of the state. Socialization opportunities include student clubs, field trips, festivals and college tours.
The academy reports that 63% of its graduates are now college-bound, 12% will enter the workforce and 10% will attend trade or vocational schools.
