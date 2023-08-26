The Tracy City Council has appointed five people to the city’s new Environmental Sustainability Commission.
At its Aug. 15 meeting the council unanimously approved Dotty Nygard, Antonio Acosta and Nicolas Sese to serve 4-year terms on the new commission and Navi Kahlon and James Damasco to serve 2-year terms. The city will also recruit two youth members.
Nygard is a retired nurse and is the CEO/director of Tracy Earth Project and coordinator of the Tracy Bike Life youth program.
Acosta is retired after 41 years in local government, having worked in Oakland and Union City and has experience in urban forestry, reclaimed water and recycling and solid waste services.
Sese majored in environmental sustainability while earning his bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and has experience with Rising Sun Center for Opportunity.
Kahlon is a Tracy native and West High graduate and earned her bachelor’s degree from University of San Francisco where environmental sustainability are among the university’s core values.
Damasco majored in civil and environmental engineering at U.C. Berkeley, is an assistant civil engineer with the city of Hayward and brings a strong scientific perspective to the commission.
The commission will advise the Tracy City Council on matters such as water conservation, stormwater management, urban forestry, waste management, recycling and composting. It will also develop environmental sustainability policies for the city and prepare an annual report for the city council.
The commission will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tracy City Hall.
