Editor,
In response to the article ROTC flag burning. Before you turn your old flags in to be burned consider a better way to dispose of flags. Increasingly many flags are made of synthetic fibers as a result the fumes are quite toxic. SJC Air Resource Board advises against the burning flag process and requires a permit to burn. Please use this recommendation for flag disposal: How to Retire Old Glory: Respect the Flag and the Environment https://www.scarce.org/how-to-retire-old-glory/
Karen Moore, Tracy
