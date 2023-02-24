Editor,
Fourteen (10 Republicans, 4 Democrats), all Texas representatives and one Senate Republican, Ted Cruz, have $14.5 million to $35 million invested in oil, gas, and coal industries. Greg Cianforte, Republican of Montana, has $4.8 million in fossil fuel and his net worth is $136 million, the richest member of Congress. He invests heavily in Chevron.
There is a "Ban Conflicted Trading Act" which prohibits members from buying and selling individual stocks and from serving on boards, already banned in the Senate but not in the House of Representatives. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, Eni and Total Energies: All 6 of these companies are virtually integrated within the industry and operate upstream, midstream and downstream in USA. Oil and gas are owned privately in the U.S., as opposed to being owned by the national government as they in many other countries.
The majority of Republicans own the oil, gas, fossil fuel, coal industries. Four Democrats own shares in oil and fossil fuels. Biden may have ushered in the extremely needed reform for better renwable energy, which I agree with.
We have one Earth, and its being raped of all its natural resources, requiring us to change our dependence on what is being depleted as we do nothing to stop it. Green New Energy has it right. Oh, and by the way, thank you for your vote. You Made God laugh so hard he cried tears all winter and saved us from our drought. Praise GOD!
Mary Andrade, Tracy
