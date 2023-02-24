Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.