After a disjointed 2020 season due to the pandemic and a narrow playoff miss in 2021, Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium is longing for the football playoff atmosphere to return.
Second-year varsity head coach Jeff Pribble has been at the school for almost 20 years. He has seen the highs and the lows as both the defensive and offensive coordinator. Last season gave him a taste of what being the main man is like in this city.
The Bulldogs finished Pribble’s inaugural campaign in charge with a 5-5 (2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) record, just missing out on playoff berth in fourth place. Though disappointing, it was a valuable learning experience for the whole team. It made them even hungrier.
“Getting there (playoffs) is the key,” Pribble told the Tracy Press, looking ahead to the season opener next week. “Our main goal is to get into that playoff picture and give ourselves a chance to win some games. That will be a successful season for us. If we don’t make it for the second year in a row, we will be disappointed. We are a playoff team.”
Pribble has been with the current group of players, in some capacity, since January. Heading into the spring, they got together to lay out the goals that they will be striving for while lifting weights and working on their strength.
Once summer rolled around, so did the work on the field. From then until now, it has been all about building good habits and second nature like reactions. Pribble revealed that it is important for him not to have to hold his players’ hands during plays. They need to be able to make big decisions themselves.
“It’s a very knowledgeable group of kids,” Pribble said. “We’ve been together for a long time. They’re dedicated. We have a lot of good, young, intelligent kids out there who know what they’re doing and know what their responsibilities are.
“For us now, it’s just about preparing them for game time in front of a crowd and those moments of being in the big time. They have to know when it’s show time and be ready.”
Overall, Pribble is satisfied with how things have gone. Their season opener is scheduled for August 19 at local rival Kimball. The experienced head coach is confident that his team will deliver the goods. He’s happy with what he has seen.
The main focus of practice has been replicating real in-game scenarios and eradicating the unnecessary mistakes that proved to be ever so costly last year. Missing out on the playoffs by such a narrow margin again is something that Pribble desperately wants to avoid.
“We want them to apply everything they’ve learned into practice and be reactionary athletes,” Pribble said. “It’s all about what the other team is doing. Their action equals our reaction. That’s where our focus is. I’m not sitting here and talking a lot. I’m asking them to see what’s happening and click on what the response should be.”
Pribble voiced his frustration at the small mistakes that ended up taking away extra games from his players. He is still ruing them. However, his confidence in history not repeating itself is high.
The Bulldogs head coach has been able to sleep peacefully throughout pre-season because a lot of the players in the key positions are returning a year older and wiser. The experience gained last season was invaluable.
“We’re looking to take our youth from last year and get better,” Pribble said. “The offensive line started four juniors last year. Now it’ll be four seniors and a junior. So we really want them to apply their knowledge. The more they understand, the less little mistakes that we make, the more games we win.”
Senior running back Mason Meyers is another player in a leadership role that is primed for a standout season for the Bulldogs. Pribble will be leaning on his seniors to deliver all over the field. Meyers had the perfect season to improve upon in 2021.
Meyers played in eight games and had 16 carries for 133 yards. He averaged 16.6 yards per game and scored a lone touchdown. Now, the starting role is his. Steady improvement could propel him to being the team’s star. He thinks that they have put in the work necessary as a collective in order to win.
“It has been a great pre-season for us,” Meyers said. “We have been working really hard and I think that our chances to win come next week will be really high. It’ll be a good game.
“I’m looking forward to winning games with my guys this year. We have put in so much work to get ready.”
Another couple of players that will be expected to shoulder a lot of the burden, not only as seniors, but based on their solid performances last season are linebacker Isaac Salinas and wide receiver Kurtis Maynor.
Salinas played every game last season and led the team in total tackles with 76 (7.6 per game), with 39 of them being solo. He also had 3 sacks on the season. Maynor led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 23 and 437 respectively. He also chipped in with six touchdowns and looks set for a breakout year downfield.
Pribble will expect no less than such contributions from his seniors but is adamant that the backups and third string also look to be in good shape and will be ready when and if their number gets called. That’s why the emphasis on drilling in-game scenarios was so big.
“Knowledge is king,” Pribble said. “There’s always work to do but we have focused on getting them ready for those moments and they have put in the work. We have a nice, dedicated group. I’m excited. Coming out of the pandemic, there was a bit of a social disconnect last year. Now, we can really enjoy what we’re doing again.”
