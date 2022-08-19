For the still relatively new Delta Charter varsity football program, putting more wins into the record books is the overarching goal ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Dragons have won once in the program’s history. It was a 48-0 domination of Valley Christian back in 2019. Since then, it has not been an easy ride to put competitive teams together. Then the pandemic came and caused further disruption.
Head coach John Griggs taking over during the COVID outbreak is arguably one of the lone bright sides of the past few years. Though the Dragons went 0-8 (0-3 Central California Athletic Alliance) last season, in his first full campaign in charge, Griggs has a vision and a plan to expand the program.
For the players that are ready to suit up for Delta in the season opener in just a couple of weeks time, getting a win or two is of the utmost importance. For Griggs, however, it’s all about steady progress. No steps in constructing a successful program can be bypassed.
“It’s always a numbers game for us but we’re progressing,” he told the Tracy Press. “We are a smaller school so we’re always trying to get players. I’m starting to see numbers get up there a little more. That’s always exciting. The more, the better. In that regard, I’m happy.”
Naturally, the better the turnout the higher the chances of unearthing talents that could lead the Dragons to unprecedented heights. Griggs was coy and refused to jump too far ahead in his thinking, but what he has seen of his players in preseason so far has been encouraging.
“Our progress has been great,” he said. “The offense that we’re going to be running with this year, the guys are picking it up. We’re really happy there. On defense, we’re happy with the growth there in terms of what we’re working on.”
Senior Tyler Payton will be in charge of leading Griggs’ offense this year. He was a first-hand witness to the disappointments of last year. Now, having been given the keys, he has been looking for improvements from himself and those around him. The results thus far have been satisfactory.
“I’m feeling a lot more confident than last year,” Payton said. “I feel like we’re coming with a lot more heart and energy as a whole. We’re forgetting about the past couple of years and working a lot harder.”
In sports, a short memory is a vital component to progression. You can’t dwell on the past. You must get back up, dust yourself off, and go again. Payton and his wide receiver, junior Xavier Jones, have taken it upon themselves to preach that to those who will be following them into battle this year.
“That’s the mindset,” Payton said. “I’m trying to help the team have a short memory and get us into the season with fresh minds. It’s a new start, a new team.”
Jones, who was a bright spark last fall in his sophomore year, is on the same page as his quarterback. Taking up an increased leadership role, he’s ready to be even more influential. He is embracing the jump up in status and is keen to lead by example.
“I want to try and keep everyone’s head up,” Jones said. “We have to keep everyone positive, keep things moving. We want to get a good flow going with this new team. Things can change. I’m just hoping that everybody isn’t thinking about last season anymore. We all need to have a positive mindset and be ready to move forward.”
Griggs said that there are only a few things that he adamantly preaches out on the practice field. Hard work and a good attitude are two of them. This year’s team has evidently bought into those core values more than those of the past. It’s a good omen for the future.
Both Payton and Jones noted improvements in terms of commitment to the cause and willingness to learn and get better.
“There’s a lot more heart compared to last year,” Jones said. “We have some pretty big guys and guys that can move around. Guys that are willing to learn and work. I’m pretty happy about that.”
At the end of the day, though, sport is a results business. Nobody goes out there and makes those sacrifices in order not to win. Both of Griggs’ lead players are well aware of the situation and where the program is at. However, that will not stop them from dreaming big.
Payton acknowledged how long it has been since the Dragons were able to celebrate at the end of a fourth quarter. Jones revealed that the team’s record in recent years has been his biggest source of motivation. He has taken those defeats from his time as an underclassmen and used them as fuel ahead of his junior campaign.
“These are my last two years in high school and I’m yet to get a win,” Jones said. “I really want to get some wins on the board. That’s how I motivate myself. I’m taking on this new leadership role after being a little young to do so last year and it’s my goal to step up and lead this team so we can have a better season than last year.”
After a couple of challenging years, the Dragons will have the perfect opportunity to come full circle on August 27 when they face Valley Christian in their home opener.
The Lions are the only team that Delta has ever tasted glory against and they will be ever so determined for history to repeat itself as they kick off the sixth season of the program’s existence.
