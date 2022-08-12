Most of the local high school varsity football programs are so established that a few cosmetic touch ups have them ready for the new season. At West High, however, head coach William Edwards is overseeing a total reconstruction from the ground up.
Appointed earlier this summer, Edwards is embracing the challenge but does not shy away from admitting that the task at hand is mighty. The athletic participation numbers at West were hit hard by the pandemic. As a result, Edwards’ first assignment was to gather enough players to put together a team.
The Wolf Pack have won three Tri-City Athletic League games over the last four seasons and as acknowledged by Edwards, the program has been struggling for a lot longer than that. But the job at hand does not faze him.
“We’re just trying to get the team to game one,” Edwards told the Tracy Press. “We’re trying to get to Ceres, game one, and we’re trying to figure out where we’re at, at that point in time.”
Regular assessment will be crucial to the development of this young West team. And along with their youth, the Wolf Pack also have quite a number of newcomers who have never played competitive football before. But it’s a start, as long as they’re committed to the cause.
Edwards is realistic with his expectations for his first season in charge. He takes pride and joy in the small milestones that his players have been hitting in pre-season. They’re working hard and striving to get better and that’s all a coach can really ask for.
“It’s small steps, small increments,” Edwards said of his team’s progress. “We’re looking for small things off the field, improvement academically. Over the next couple of weeks, we will know where we stand.”
The new head coach also tried to put into words the feeling of introducing football to newcomers and teaching them the fundamentals before getting into the nitty gritty.
Edwards said: “The hairs on the back of your neck stand up when a kid goes from not being able to get into the proper stance, to moving another human from one point to the next. In the weight room alone, there was a kid that couldn’t lift the bar when we started squatting. Now, he’s squatting 225 pounds, easy. That’s in three months.
“That type of stuff, you can’t measure that. The record may not show that but at the end of the day, we have a lot of young men that are learning, and I’m just looking for small growth.”
As far as on-field preparation, the Wolf Pack will play their first scrimmage this week, with the season opener just seven days away. In 7-on-7’s and intrasquad scrimmages, Edwards revealed that his team is making a lot of mistakes, but that was to be expected with so much youth and inexperience.
However, every day that things don’t go to plan is an opportunity to learn and Edwards makes sure to stress that to his players. He says that his team lives by the mantra of never allowing a bad day spill over into the next.
“We have to be prepared and ready to go the next day and have a better practice,” he said.
Looking ahead to the season, evident excitement can be sensed in Edwards’ voice. There is so much intrigue about this West team. So many unknowns. They have worked hard and shown the dedication and desire required. How will all of that translate onto the field on August 19?
Edwards says that human development, resilience, and commitment are of the utmost importance to him this season – things that won’t show on the stat sheet. Building a team from the ground up requires patience.
Just like Rome wasn’t built in a day, establishing a culture will take time. Creating a winning environment may take even longer, but Edwards is in it for the long run and is keen on honing in on the basics first.
“We’re just trying to get the team to execute consistently over four quarters,” he said. “We’re trying to get them, academically, to make sure that their grades are in line and teach them how to study and complete their work. We also have to teach them how to deal with failure.
“A lot of times, when you have young men that have been beaten down for so long, they don’t know how to deal with it. They deal with it with anger or quit. So you teach them how to slowly get through that process. It’s the same as having to learn how to win, you also have to understand how to grow to win. There’s levels to this.”
Edwards likened the development of his team to growing pains. You experience those in any area of life in which you aspire to be successful. But as long as you keep working and don’t give up, the light at the end of the tunnel will always shine.
There is no telling how this Wolf Pack team will perform in terms of record this season. TCAL is very competitive and Edwards himself said that he couldn’t possibly put a number on what would be a successful campaign. Instead, he will use a different metric to judge progress.
“The biggest lesson I want them to take away from this season is how to be better young men,” he said. “That’s the lesson. How can I be better academically, how can I be better committed to anything that I sign up for.
“The struggle that we have with some young men is that they want to have one foot in and one foot out. What I talk to them about is if you sign up for something, put your all into it. No matter what. If you’re not ready to get better, there is no way I can help you get there.”
