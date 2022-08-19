The Kimball varsity football team enjoyed a terrific regular season last fall before a 51-50 first round California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff defeat at the hands of Merced broke the hearts of every Jaguar.
The 10-2 (5-1 Valley Oak League) overall record was outstanding. The Jags team was stacked and primed for a deep postseason run. But playoff football is unforgiving and anything can happen in a one-off game. In Kimball’s case, the unthinkable ensued.
Many a pro team would struggle to get back up after the vicious knock down the Jags received to end last year. However, after overseeing a major change at the head coaching position during the off-season, Kimball will be hoping that the young and hungry Derek Graves will have what it takes to take them to the promised land.
The atmosphere during practice is harmonious. Everyone seems on the same page and ready to compete. However hard that playoff defeat was for many of the returners, a wounded animal is often the most dangerous.
Months into his new role at Kimball, Graves is loving life preparing for the season. The leader is just as ready as his team.
“I feel good going into Week 1,” he told the Tracy Press. “Everybody has been working hard and I’m confident in our team. My team is putting in the work, they’re excited, and they bring a lot of energy to practice.”
Graves also took a moment to reflect on what starting the new season as Kimball’s head coach means to him. He has fully embraced the school’s culture and looks like one of the players out there during practice through his activity, energy, and enthusiasm.
He practices a very hands on approach and has the Jags looking razor sharp with the rivalry season opener against Tracy High fast approaching.
“I’m truly blessed and honored to be here,” Graves said. “Just to be able to lead these young men. The on-the-field stuff is really cool but teaching life lessons off the field is what I really take pride in.”
Kimball will host the Bulldogs on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. to kick off their quest for redemption. Last year’s team – that was so potent on both ends of the ball – had a lot of seniors that have now departed. However, Graves is not worried about the leadership aspect of his squad.
This year’s team has a lot of fresh, new faces ready to step up to the fore and lead the way. During a four year high school career, this is the moment that many underclassmen have been waiting for. It’s their turn to take command of the driver’s seat.
One player who will undoubtedly garner the eyes of all defenses across VOL is senior wide receiver, Travis Marieiro. The wide man featured in all 12 games last season and put together an impressive final statline ahead of what he hopes will be a standout senior campaign.
Marieiro collected 47 receptions for a total of 849 yards, with 11 touchdowns, last season, only trailing the now graduated seniors Willie Clifton and Mason Rivera in all three categories on the team. Now, it's Marieiro’s time to shine as the first option.
Speaking on his transition from being a junior to a senior on this Jags team, Marieiro remained coy. He spoke calmly and with a level head. He’s ready to work.
“People have to step up to be leaders,” he said. “Coach Graves tells us all the time, you have to put in the effort, come in, and work for your spot.”
As a new leader on the team, Marieiro also addressed how the team is feeling with being expected to one better last year’s success that he too was a part of.
“I wouldn’t say we’re feeling pressure,” he said. “We come in each day and put in work, same as last year. We have a good group of guys, same as last year. So we’re honestly excited about this year. We did good in our scrimmages and I’m just ready for the season to start.”
Marieiro’s thoughts were echoed by his teammate, junior Kasipale Muli. Muli is a lineman on both sides of the ball and only played four times last season in his sophomore year. He is one of the players that will be expected to step up and shoulder more weight.
The course of the season will determine how Muli adapts to his increased role. However, his calm demeanor makes it seem like nothing in the world could faze him – a quality that you want from a leader.
Muli too shared his thoughts on the upcoming campaign. He said: “I would honestly say (this team) is better than last year. We are coming prepared on offense and defense. We have great chemistry, a great connection. Great communication. I just think we’re ready to rock and roll.”
As a team with big goals, you always strive for that perfect mix of calculated confidence and willingness to put in the work. Graves has that in this Jags team. They are a unit that looks strong in every drill that they run and ready to battle in the trenches together.
It’s not uncommon for togetherness to take time to develop, particularly on teams that lose so many leadership figures. However, Graves has instilled that mentality in his new troops from jump.
Graves believes that this readiness for competition to start is a credit to all of the work that the players see each other put in every day. Relentless hustle towards one common goal breeds belief.
The expectations for the season are high from all involved with the program. But if anyone just so happens to get too carried away, Graves is there to keep them grounded. The new head man has ambitious long-term goals but a tunnel vision focus on the short-term and the now.
“We’re just worried about taking it one game at a time,” Graves said. “Our motto is to go 1-0 every week. That’s what we want to do. We’re just worried about Week 1. We will worry about the rest as they come.”
